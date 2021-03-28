Cipher (CPR) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $67,990.30 and $109,206.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070593 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

