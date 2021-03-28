Citadel Reaches Market Cap of $208,649.33 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Citadel has a total market cap of $208,649.33 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

