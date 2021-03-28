Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,910 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of Citrix Systems worth $61,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,980 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,771,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.