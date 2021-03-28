Civic (CVC) Market Cap Reaches $331.59 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $331.59 million and approximately $105.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

