Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,044 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

