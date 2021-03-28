Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 17,641,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,768,877. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.