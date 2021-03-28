Clever DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,097.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00015450 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $186,097.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00220708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.87 or 0.00873476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 566,745 coins and its circulating supply is 565,735 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.