CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $7,307.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,605,873 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

