Cloudbric Market Cap Reaches $13.36 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $278,010.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,740,511 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.