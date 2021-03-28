Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,193 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Cloudera worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

