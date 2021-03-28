CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the February 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.17%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

