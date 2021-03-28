Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$97.09 during trading on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

