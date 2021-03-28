Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.86 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

