Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.88% of Coherent worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.56. 904,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,636. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

