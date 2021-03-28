Coin Artist Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $45,611.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

