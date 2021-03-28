CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Tops $0.0245

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $118.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

