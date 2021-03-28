CoinFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,664.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $42,664.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

