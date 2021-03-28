CoinPoker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $401,933.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $401,933.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 793.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

