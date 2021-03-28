CoinUs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1,645.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $128.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 1,650.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005623 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

