Colony Group LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $618.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

