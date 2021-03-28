Colony Group LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Colony Group LLC owned 4.00% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

