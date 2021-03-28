Colony Group LLC Buys 46,160 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

