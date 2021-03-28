Colony Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

