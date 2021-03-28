Colony Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 32,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

