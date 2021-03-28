Colony Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,807 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 593,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 447,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,067,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

