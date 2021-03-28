Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $631.75 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.39 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.