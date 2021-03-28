Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

