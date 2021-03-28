Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

