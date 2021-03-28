Color Platform Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $19,014.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,279.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.53 or 0.00900021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00359036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

