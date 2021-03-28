Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,586 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $7,150,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.41.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,220. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.