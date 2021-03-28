Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.06 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.