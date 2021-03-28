Comparing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bally’s and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bally’s and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 4 5 0 2.56

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $16.35, indicating a potential downside of 17.47%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 4.13 $55.13 million $1.81 38.59 Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Bally’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

