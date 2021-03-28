Comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.67% -48.27% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -75.84% -55.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million N/A N/A Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.27 million ($2.95) -1.88

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 376.62%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

