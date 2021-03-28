Comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehicles and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80 XPeng 0 2 9 0 2.82

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 103.82%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.15%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than XPeng.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 650.91 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -7.22 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

XPeng Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc.

