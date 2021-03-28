Compound Price Reaches $361.30 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $101.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $361.30 or 0.00651626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000665 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,791,023 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

