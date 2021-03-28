Conceal (CCX) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $7,309.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,639.52 or 1.00038451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00299222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00376748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00656825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,698,962 coins and its circulating supply is 10,241,628 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

