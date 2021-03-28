Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Concierge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

