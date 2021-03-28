Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

