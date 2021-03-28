Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.29 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $96.29 million and $1.43 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00612633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024127 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

