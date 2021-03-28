Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Constellium by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

