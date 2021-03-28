Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading 27,802.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars.

