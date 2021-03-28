ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $61,867.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.79 or 0.00507185 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.