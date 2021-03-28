CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127,199.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $127,199.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00151370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

