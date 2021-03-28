Contrasting Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.75%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -17.34 Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 349.89 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -4.06

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.