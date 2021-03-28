Contrasting Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93% Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 445.98%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 2.36 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.05 Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.58 $27.19 million $2.05 17.85

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing. Its joint pain management products comprise MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and CINGAL that are used as hyaluronic acid (HA) based viscosupplements to treat osteoarthritis pain in humans; and HYVISC, a HA-based treatment for equine osteoarthritis pain. In addition, the company offers HYALOFAST, a HYAFF-based support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and adjunct for microfracture surgery; and Tactoset, a HA-enhanced bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures. Further, it provides ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; joint surface implant and preservation solutions for knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and toe to treat upper and lower orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; and surgical implant and instrumentation solutions that are used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.