Contrasting Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43% Bank of Commerce 21.22% 8.53% 0.91%

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 6.01 $66.07 million $2.89 18.09 Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 3.40 $14.96 million $0.83 15.48

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.44%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, trust, and estate services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 42 full service banking locations, including 32 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates ten full service offices and one limited service office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

