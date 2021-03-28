Cortex Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $69.27 million and $9.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

