COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Down 4.7% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $585.91 or 0.01039401 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,526 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

