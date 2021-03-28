Cream Finance Price Down 1% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $119.01 or 0.00213852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $73.35 million and $2.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

