Cream Price Down 7.4% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $47,855.40 and approximately $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,964.71 or 1.00019528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00299207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00358409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00649081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

